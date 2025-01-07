Oklahoma native pianist to perform at Jimmy Carter’s funeral

WASHINGTON D.C. — The upcoming funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter will not be Oklahoma native David Osborne’s first piano performance in front of the nation’s top leaders in Washington, D.C.

The Oral Roberts University graduate is dubbed “Pianist to the Presidents,” and he says his career of playing in front of presidents all happened because of President Carter.

Born and raised in Miami, Oklahoma, Osborne’s journey to success started with a gig at the age of 12; one that is unheard of in today’s parenting world.

“Every Friday, my mom would put me on the Greyhound bus, by myself, to ride [from Miami] to Tulsa,” said Osborne.

Osborne would demo and help sell organs at various locations around the Tulsa metro—places like Furr’s Cafeteria in the former Southroads Mall at 41st and South Yale.

“I was just a cute little kid at the time, playing what I had learned, and I would draw a crowd,” he remembered.

Osborne would grow up to be a successful, professional pianist. However, his life really changed in the 1980s.

Osborne, who had always admired Jimmy Carter for his humanitarian efforts, went to a bookstore where Carter was holding a book signing for his book, “An Outdoor Journal.” He waited three hours to meet him.

While Osborne says he was most interested in meeting Carter, he also brought along a copy of his album. It was signed with his phone number on it.

Weeks later, Osborne was on his way to Plains, Georgia, to perform in front of Carters’ Sunday school class and church congregation.

“That started this whole thing rolling,” said Osborne.

Carter became Osborne’s biggest fan. He can be seen on YouTube talking to a congregation.

“He’s one of the best players in the world,” Carter said. “Of all the piano players I know, he’s my favorite.”

Osborne began playing for the Carter family two to three times per month. He says he has played for them “hundreds of times” over the years.

“Birthday parties, any kind of engagement they wanted, I was always there,” he said.

It was through Carter’s recommendation that Osborne started playing at the White House. He played for the Reagans, both Bush Administrations, the Clintons and the Obamas.

“I just loved it,” Osborne said.

Between his nearly 80 White House trips, he has maintained a successful, three-decade career as a pianist in Las Vegas.

Several years ago, he had an uneasy conversation with Carter.

“He sat down with me and said, ‘you know, when I die, I’d like for you to play for my funeral,’” he said. “And he had the list all made out.”

At the Washington National Cathedral, Osborne will play several of Carter’s favorite songs, including “Imagine” and “The Wind Beneath My Wings.”

“He always calls it ‘The Wind Under My Wings', but we all know it’s ‘The Wind Beneath My Wings,’” he laughed.

After the ceremony in Washington, D.C., Osborne will fly with the family to perform at a private ceremony--in Georgia, where his unexpected friendship began.

But he says he credits the start of his career to those bus trips to Furr’s Cafeteria.

“I will always feel like my entire career started there, in Tulsa,” he said.

You can watch the funeral service on Channel 2 on Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.

