Oklahoma lawmakers propose $50 million for school security after shooting

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Pauls Valley's superintendent is calling Principal Kirk Moore a hero after he put himself between a gunman and his students this week.

"You won't meet a bigger Panther. And I know the word gets thrown around quite a bit, but he is a hero," Dr. Brett Knight said.

State Superintendent Lindel Fields visited the high school to bring support as the community processes the incident. Fields called what unfolded every educator's worst fear, but also their greatest calling.

As state lawmakers continue work on the proposed state budget, $50 million is earmarked for a first-time school security program. Schools would receive upwards of $95,000 to strengthen security measures. Each district would have flexibility in their choice, from adding school resource officers to cameras and more.

Oklahoma Sen. Adam Pugh released a statement calling the incident "an unthinkable act of violence" and "a painful reminder" of why school security funding became a state priority. Pugh said lawmakers will continue working to ensure schools have the resources they need to stay safe.

The Pauls Valley community is now focused on healing after the traumatic incident. As classes resume today, counselors will be on hand to support students and teachers for their return.

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