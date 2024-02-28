Oklahoma lawmakers looking to deregulate beauty industry

TULSA, Okla. — Breaking into the beauty industry takes rigorous coursework. 1500 hours of class to be exact. Along with testing, and other licensure procedures.

Oklahoma lawmakers are trying to cut that red tape. Most of the industry professionals 2 News heard from, are not pleased with the efforts including, Chayelynn Moore, owner of the Artisan Institute in Skiatook. She keeps a whole host of cosmetology-related bills in her portfolio. If passed, each would change her industry.

The bill getting the most attention is Senate Bill 1475, authored by Sen. Michael Bergstrom.

Notably, it cuts the required hours for cosmetology school down from 1500 to 500.

"I’m not gonna be able to impart all the knowledge that’s in 32 chapters of that cosmetology book," Moore said.

Elizur McLaughlin is on the teaching staff at Clary Sage College in Tulsa.

"I honestly think that you can go even further. 1500 hours doesn’t seem like it’s enough time because we have to cram everything in that’s in the industry in that amount of time," he said.

While teaching, he still occasionally cuts hair on the side.

"It’s gratifying knowing I helped someone’s self-esteem. I helped them feel better about themselves," McLaughlin said.

Much of the chatter around these bills is on a Facebook page for industry pros. The only one 2 News could find in favor of the legislation suggests health department exams could do the trick, instead of the current regulations coming from the state.

After people are done in the chair, they could get up and get a shampoo. What seems like a simple task, is not simple at all, according to Moore.

"You could have a client come in with a fungal infection on their scalp, and if you don’t know how to spot it, guess what? I’ve just done a client shampoo with a fungal infection," Moore said, "Perhaps I washed my hands, but perhaps I didn’t get every bit of fungal infection out from underneath my nails. Not only does that client have a fungal infection, but now both you and I have a fungal infection as well."

The bill would shift control away from the cosmetology board to the health department. It would also eliminate exam requirements. The current training is intense, but doable according to Moore; and worth it.

"You don’t have to have a 4.0 GPA you don’t have to be a genius to make $100,000 a year or more. You can do that in our industry," Moore said.

2 News contacted Sen. Bergstrom but did not hear back.

