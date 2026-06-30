Oklahoma items added to America's 250 time capsule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is taking part in the celebrations of America's 250th birthday!

Seven artifacts representing Oklahoma's history, culture and defining moments are being preserved for the next 250 years as part of the America250 National Time Capsule, joining contributions from across the country in a once-in-a-generation tribute to the nation's 250th anniversary.

"This is a remarkable opportunity to leave a piece of Oklahoma's story for future generations," said Amy Blackburn, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and co-chair of the Oklahoma Semi-Quincentennial Commission. "These artifacts capture who we are today. From our history and heritage to the accomplishments and moments that have united Oklahomans. It's an honor to ensure our state's story becomes part of this historic national collection."

The artifacts representing Oklahoma include:



An executive proclamation signed by Governor Kevin Stitt declaring July 4, 2026, as Oklahoma Semi-Quincentennial Day.

A commemorative belt buckle celebrating Oklahoma's heritage and pioneering spirit.

An Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Championship pin commemorating the franchise's historic 2025 NBA Championship title.

A photograph from the Thunder championship parade, captured by team photographer Jimmy Do, reflecting the pride and unity shared across Oklahoma.

An Oklahoma National Guard challenge coin honoring the service and sacrifice of Oklahoma's citizen soldiers.

A Route 66 Centennial commemorative coin celebrating Oklahoma's connection to the Mother Road over the past 100 years

A First Americans Museum commemorative button recognizing the enduring histories, cultures and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma.

"Generations from now, these artifacts will tell future Americans what mattered to Oklahoma during this historic milestone," said Jennifer Shoop, co-chair of the Oklahoma Semi-Quincentennial Commission. "It's a privilege to contribute our state's story to a collection that won't be opened for another 250 years."

The America250 National Time Capsule is going to include artifacts from all 50 states, U.S. territories and the three branches of the federal government, creating a lasting snapshot of America in 2026.

The national time capsule is being sealed on July 4, 2026, and placed at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, where it will remain unopened until July 4, 2276, during the United States' 500th anniversary celebration.

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