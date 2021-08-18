Oklahoma health officials warn parents not to let ineligible kids jump vaccine line

TULSA, Okla. — Children under 12 aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health is asking parents to be patient.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to OSDH after seeing reports of parents in other states lying about their children's age to get them the vaccine.

OSDH Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says there have been no such incidents documented in Oklahoma yet.

"The vaccine has been proven safe and effective for individuals 12 and over," Reed says.

"We understand parents’ desire for their children to be safe from COVID-19, but we do not recommend any parent giving their child a vaccine that has not been approved for their age yet."

Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna have both seen success in trials for kids younger than 12, but neither has been granted Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reed says giving children the vaccine before it's been approved for them is not recommended, but there are no penalties in place for parents who try to bend the rules.

"While we do not have any penalties in place for Oklahomans who do not tell the truth, we want to emphasize that the best way to ensure the health and safety of your child is to have them take precautions like the 3 W’s until the vaccine receives EUA for their age group," Reed says.

For those 12 and older, vaccination appointments can be made here.

