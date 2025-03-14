Oklahoma fire agencies gear up for high winds and possible fires

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla — The state of Oklahoma will be experiencing weather conditions that could result in possible grassfires.

Several fire agencies say they’re most worried about high winds combined with drier areas.

Charlie Pearson is the Rock Volunteer Fire Department chief in Osage County.

He said dry vegetation makes it easier for fires to start and last longer.

“We still have large amount of dry vegetation," he said. "Dry vegetation means a hazard with a fire and wind. It's a combination that you don't want to see.”

2 News' Isabel Flores also spoke to Andy James, the Fire Management Chief for Oklahoma Forestry Services.

"To complicate and compound things, we've got areas in the state that it's been more than 100 days since a wetting rain," he said. "Drought is really starting to to impact fire behavior, resistant to control."

Chief James said these conditions could be very dangerous, with winds possibly reaching up to 70 mph.

“It's so widespread, it's going to cover about three-quarters of the state," he said. "Where we have our highest area of concerns, but it doesn't mean that we can't see fires in all 77 counties.”

However, he thinks the department is properly equipped.

“With due diligence and planning, we feel like we have the right number of resources in place to deal with that threat," said James.

He said some tips he has for people to stay safe include being proactive.

“If you see smoke, call 911," said James. "I would highly, highly discourage any type of outdoor burning tomorrow. I'm talking charcoal grills, anything of that nature.”

Rock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charley Pearson agrees.

He said people should stop any kind of controlled burns immediately.

“Please do not be burning anything today, tomorrow, over the weekend, because we're going to get back into some wind situations next week," he said. "And clean out around your houses.”

Pearson says being there to help the community during the toughest times is why he does what he does.

"We're neighbors to our neighbors and we just feel like this is a calling upon our lives," he said. "We're here to help each other and get through this situation that we're fixing to have."

The Rock Volunteer Fire Department will have 26 firefighters on standby to respond to any emergencies that may arise.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

