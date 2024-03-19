Oklahoma farmers explain why burning fields promotes growth

TULSA, Okla. — You may have been seeing the smoke in the air along the roads and outside of Tulsa. What may look like wildfires is a technique called prescribed burns.

Farmers use this method to help their fields grow lush and green.

Most of the burning takes place in February and March. Charlie Coblentz is a dairy farmer in Chouteau. He told 2 News that it has an effect that people would not expect.

"It should have the opposite effect on your grass, but it's actually good for your grass if done at the right time," Coblentz said.

Coblentz said it's a great technique for improving crops.

"The grass is actually more powerful. It has more nutrients in it," Coblentz said,

Coblentz said his neighbor's farm burned his grass just nine days ago, and it's already growing back fast.

John Weir is a Fire Economist at the Oklahoma State University. He said farmers use it for more than one purpose.

"To get rid of and manage eastern red cedar that's invading most of our forest lands, rang lands, and prairies throughout the state," said Weir.

Weir said farmers do most of their burning in February and March, but the community won't notice too much smoke in the spring.

"Typically, here in Oklahoma, the smoke goes away pretty quick. We typically have enough winds to keep that moving," Weir said.

Even if people do, Coblentz wants people to know that these prescription burnings are under control.

"Most of the time around here, they're organized and controlled, so maybe go look before calling 911," said Coblentz.

To learn more about prescribed fires from OSU, click here.

