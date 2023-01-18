Oklahoma executions happening at 'unsustainable' pace, attorney general says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Tuesday to ask for more time between the state's scheduled executions.

Drummond said the current pace of executions is "unsustainable" given the amount of preparation required to carry out an inmate's death sentence properly.

“As is to be expected, DOC leadership and personnel have continuously sought to learn and improve during the process,” the filing said. “One aspect that has become clear over time is that the current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel. This is especially true given the extensive and intensive nature of the training DOC personnel undergo to prepare for each execution.”

The state resumed executions in 2021 after a five-year moratorium following a series of death chamber mishaps with the lethal injection method. Drummond, elected for his first term as AG in November, attended the Jan. 12 execution of Scott Eizember.

“I was honored to spend time with these outstanding men and women who work every month to carry out the State’s highest punishment and deliver justice to the families of victims,” Drummond said. “I observed their respect for the solemnity of their duty. I saw their regard for the family and loved ones of victims. Oklahoma is fortunate to have dedicated public servants who are willing to train for and carry out a task of such gravity.”

If approved, the motion would push back the state's seven scheduled executions by 60 days including that of Richard Glossip who is set to be killed Feb. 16.

Drummond said he visited with the families involved in each of those cases before filing the motion.

“I do not take lightly this request,” Drummond said. “These families have waited many years to see justice done, and I am grateful for their understanding in this matter.”

