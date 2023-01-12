Scott Eizember to be executed Thursday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Convicted murderer Scott Eizember is set to be executed on Thursday morning.

In October 2003, Eizember headed to Depew where he believed his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs, was hiding from him at her mother’s house. He broke into the neighbor’s home to watch for her, but a confrontation ensued and A.J. and Patsy Cantrell were shot and killed. Eizember then beat his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Carla Wright, and shot and wounded her grandson, 16-year-old Tyler Montgomery, before leaving the scene.

For weeks, law enforcement staked out in some Creek County woods where they believed Eizember was hiding. News crews detailed the hunt for him on a daily basis. Eventually, he told authorities he had been hiding in those woods but escaped to a church food pantry in Depew. He ate, hid there and watched TV for 37 days.

In recent days Eizember's execution witnesses were under scrutiny after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections initially denied his religious adviser from the room during his execution, but they later reversed that decision to prevent the execution from being delayed by a federal lawsuit.

