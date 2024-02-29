Oklahoma Cold Case Files: Jarral Ray Osburn

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County investigators said that Jarral Ray Osburn was last seen on August 28, 2012, at a Walgreens in Owasso.

Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office didn't have to wait long to find their first clue.

"A day later, his vehicle was found just south of 66th Street North and Cincinnati in the Turley area," said Captain Mike Moore.

Captain Moore said Osburn remained a missing person case until February of 2022, when his remains were discovered not far from where his car was found.

"The current homeowner on the property there off Oakcliff Drive had hiked up to the back of his property, which is on a ridge, and was doing some landscape and stuff and discovered some skeletal remains," said Moore.



2 News spoke with Osburn's family after the discovery of his remains, and they were just grateful to have some answers.

"The family of JR wishes to thank the hiker that found JR's remains, and we wish to thank him for reporting it and letting the police know about it," said his stepmom, Jane Osburn



According to the medical examiner's report, the cause of death remains undetermined due to the state of his remains.

"The area that he was found off of Oakcliff Drive was known for some nefarious activities, methamphetamine production, and stuff like that," said Moore.

2 News asked if Moore believes that foul play could have been involved in Osburn's death.

"The elements could have played a role in him dying, but yeah, I would lean that there was probably some sort of foul play involved," said Moore.

Investigators with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they believe there are people out there who know what happened to Osburn, but they refuse to cooperate.

His stepmother, Jane, said they still have so many questions about what happened, but they are thankful his remains were returned to them.

"It's better this time because we know we can have some closure," said Osburn.

If you have any information about the disappearance and death of Jarral Ray Osburn, you are asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

That number is 918-596-5600.

