Missing man's remains found nearly a decade later

SAND SPRINGS, Okla — Remains of a Sand Spring resident were found nearly a decade later.

Jarral Ray Osburn, also known by his family as J.R., has been missing since August 28th, 2012.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office sent investigators out to a remote area near Oakcliff drive in the northern part of Tulsa County after a hiker found human remains on February 15th, 2022

Osburn's family is thankful for the hiker who found his remains and reported it to the authorities.

More importantly his family says they are thankful to have the peace to know where he is at so they can put him in his final resting place.

J.R. Osburn was known as a fun, loving, supportive, and most of all a goofy person.

His family said he loved to fish, camp, and loved his nieces and nephews.

“The last thing he had bought were these Styrofoam airplanes and he sat at the dining room table with all his nieces and nephews, and they all painted them and put them together and he was just having a good ol' time with them", Jane Osburn said.

There are still many unanswered questions, his family asks anyone with information on what happened to J.R. Osburn to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to help their investigation so the family can finally have complete closure.

Arrangements have not been made but his family is planning it in the near future.

