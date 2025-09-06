Oklahoma bill aiming to make eviction cases more efficient

House Bill 2792, signed into law 2023, is now taking effect, impacting all landlords and tenants in Oklahoma.

The new law requires eviction court forms to be rewritten in plain language, so it's easier to understand and print.

Eric Hallett is an eviction attorney with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.

He said that because of the confusion surrounding the language in the document, many people couldn’t figure out why they were being evicted or when their next court date was.

He said the forms are supposed to specifically outline a tenant's court date and why they are being evicted, so it's easier to understand for everyone.

He said the old form also negatively affected landlords.

"They would have trouble getting their paperwork put together for the clerk, and sometimes their cases would be dismissed for not doing it properly," said Hallett. "The old form was written in an archaic legal jargon that people had trouble understanding.”

Hallett said he also anticipates that these changes will help curb homelessness.

“The hope is that now that tenants will have a better understanding of when their court date is, that they'll actually be able to show up so that they don't become evicted," said Hallett. "Or they work out something with the landlord that allows them an opportunity to safely move without becoming homeless, and that’s what is best for everyone.”

Hallett said while the form aims to make the court hearing easier, it still doesn't change the eviction process itself.

"The court will set your hearing date within 5 to 10 days of the day the affidavit is filed," he said. "Which means that tenants should have as few as 3 days to know about their court date."

You can view the updated evictions affidavit form here, and the new evictions summons form here.

