Oklahoma AG files second lawsuit against Biden administration over vaccine mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor filed a second lawsuit Monday against President Joe Biden's administration over the federal vaccine mandate.

Tuesday's announcement brings Oklahoma into a multi-state lawsuit challenging the mandate for healthcare workers.

“I will not tolerate the Biden Administration threatening Oklahoma healthcare workers with their jobs after they have fearlessly braved the pandemic,” O’Connor said in Tuesday's statement.

“Oklahoma is already suffering from staffing shortages, and this mandate will only worsen it, especially in rural Oklahoma.”

The mandate for healthcare workers goes along with the Biden plan to require federal contractors to ensure their workers are vaccinated and that businesses with more than 100 employees require their workers to get vaccinated or wear masks and get tested weekly.

Oklahoma is already involved in a lawsuit against Biden's administration over the mandate for federal contractors.

The mandates are scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.

The states filing this lawsuit are arguing that the mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional. Other states included in the lawsuit are Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

"The Vaccine Mandate causes grave danger to vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect – the poor, sick, and elderly – by forcing the termination of millions of ‘healthcare heroes’ who are essential to providing healthcare services,” the lawsuit says.

