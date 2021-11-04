Okla. attorney general sues Biden administration over vaccine mandates

TULSA, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power. He does not have the authority to make healthcare decisions for Oklahomans,” Attorney General John O’Connor said. He claims the mandate is “unconstitutional” and will cause unvaccinated Oklahoman employees to lose their jobs.

Biden claims his plan will ensure the U.S. is using every tool to combat the coronavirus and save lives, while also keeping schools open and safe, and protecting the economy from lockdowns and further damage.

After Biden's announcement Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to sue over the mandate.

O’Connor and 20 other Attorneys General wrote President Biden last week to challenge the mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors. The Oklahoma Attorney General’s office acquired outside counsel to assist with the lawsuit.

“We appreciate the support from our State’s Senate and the House,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “With their support, we can stand up for the rights of Oklahomans and defend the rule of law against federal overreach.”

The AG office is finalizing another lawsuit to challenge the OSHA rules released Thursday.

