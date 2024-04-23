Oklahoma AG files brief to halt Richard Glossip's execution

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the Supreme Court to halt Richard Glossip's execution.

Drummond filed a brief with the court today about the"remarkable and remarkably flawed decision” by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to uphold Glossip’s conviction and death sentence for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese.

Drummond claims Glossip’s prosecutors committed a Brady violation by not sharing potentially exculpatory evidence with the defendant and violated Napue by knowingly allowing false testimony that prevented Glossip from receiving due process.

WATCH: 2 News took an in depth look at those allegations previously:

Oklahoma lawmaker cites report questioning conviction of death row inmate

In May 2023 the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case of Richard Glossip, but several extensions have been granted, most recently one on April 4.

Glossip was convicted of the first-degree murder of Barry Van Trease in 1998. An appeals court overturned that conviction for ineffective assistance of counsel, but a 2004 retrial led to another conviction.

In an April 4 update the Supreme Court granted a motion for a further extension of time to file the briefs on the merits. That extension ended April 23, 2024. The time to file the brief of Court-appointed amicus curiae in support of the judgment is extended to and including July 8, 2024.

