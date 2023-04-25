Clemency hearing for Richard Glossip to be held April 26

TULSA, Okla. — A celemency hearing is set for Richard Glossip on April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing will be held by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Glossip is convicted of murder in the death of Barry Van Treese in 1997 and is facing the death penalty.

The Oklahoma Attorney General says Glossip’s conviction is unreliable, but the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals recently ruled that his execution may proceed on May 18.

