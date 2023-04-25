Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clemency hearing for Richard Glossip to be held April 26

Richard Glossip
Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP
This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip. Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle a Republican, who is a self-described death-penalty supporter said on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip's innocence. McDugle says he believes in the death penalty, but will fight to abolish it in Oklahoma if Glossip is put to death.
Richard Glossip
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 14:24:33-04

TULSA, Okla. — A celemency hearing is set for Richard Glossip on April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing will be held by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Glossip is convicted of murder in the death of Barry Van Treese in 1997 and is facing the death penalty.

The Oklahoma Attorney General says Glossip’s conviction is unreliable, but the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals recently ruled that his execution may proceed on May 18.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7