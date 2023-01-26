Oklahoma attorney general orders independent review of Glossip case

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent review of the death penalty case against Richard Glossip on Thursday.

Drummond said former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review Glossip's conviction and death sentence for ordering the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City. Local lawmakers are among those who've recently questioned Glossip's guilt and accused the man who killed Van Treese of lying about Glossip's involvement.

Duncan is a retired colonel in the Oklahoma Army National Guard and served as District Attorney of Osage and Pawnee Counties from 2011 to 2019. Before that he represented House District 35 in the state House of Representatives.

“As my office will represent the State at the clemency hearing, it is my responsibility to ensure that we are appropriately responding to all evidence that has been presented through Mr. Glossip’s conviction and incarceration,” Drummond said. “Circumstances surrounding this case necessitate a thorough review. While I am confident in our judicial system, that does not allow me to ignore evidence. This review helps ensure that justice is served, both to the Van Treese family and the accused.”

Drummond successfully pushed back execution dates for Glossip and all other scheduled death row inmates citing the unsustainability of the state's pace of death chamber preparations. Drummond said he spoke with members of the Van Treese family before ordering the independent review.

“I always will remain focused on the families of victims, who have suffered unimaginable loss and await justice for their loved ones,” he said.

Glossip is scheduled to die on May 18.

