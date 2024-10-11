'Okie' Merle Haggard statue unveiled in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The man who made Muskogee famous has been immortalized there.

On Oct. 10, city of Muskogee officials unveiled a statue of singer-songwriter Merle Haggard.

The statue of Haggard was unveiled at 5 p.m. in front of Civic Center in Muskogee to a crowd of cheering fans, supporters, and local & state officials.

Haggard brought worldwide attention to Muskogee with his 1969 live album “Okie From Muskogee” which featured the song of the same name. The song became an anthem for the community and one of Haggard’s best-known songs.

