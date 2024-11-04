OKC family glad to be alive after not having enough time to get to storm shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Looking around at the devastation it's hard to believe the optimism now engulfing a south Oklahoma City neighborhood pounded by a devastating late night tornado on Nov. 3.

KJRH

Vagner Lima and his wife had just gone to bed after seeing a concert. He tells 2 News he had barely shut off the light when their phones started blaring a tornado warning and the house started shaking.



Lima said they started running for the storm shelter they had just installed on their garage floor but never made it as the house blew apart around them.

KJRH

"Every time we see it now, it's a little more nerve-wracking," he said.

As he spoke to 2 News, the emergency horn on his overturned truck beeped. He hasn't been able to shut it off because the storm left the truck precariously on its side.

KJRH

He and his wife today hugged their neighbor tight, grateful they were okay and grateful they were able to let the Limas seek shelter in their house after they crawled out of the rubble of their own.

