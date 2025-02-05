OK Senator pulls bill he wrote on limiting IEP-related services

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Senator Dusty Deevers pulled the bill he wrote on limiting IEP services after much feedback from Oklahomans.

Many understood the language of SB1017 to say it would eliminate public services like speech, behavior, and occupational therapy in schools.

2 News spoke to parents after the bill was introduced:

After the negative feedback, Deevers took to Facebook to clarify the bill. He also said he would work on clarifying amendments.

However, he said after extensive thought and speaking with teachers, parents and therapists, he decided to pull the bill from consideration.

"One thing remains clear: these students’ essential educational services must be protected. I have also heard, unequivocally, from parents who do not want to lose oversight of their children’s medical decisions as well as therapists and teachers who see the problems in the system that this bill was trying to address," Deevers said on Facebook.

He is still requesting an audit of IEP services in Oklahoma Schools.

