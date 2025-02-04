STUDENT IMPACT: Oklahoma legislation threatens future of IEP-related services

TULSA, Okla. — Each day, students across Oklahoma walk into school expecting an education. Some of them expect a little bit more, perhaps occupational therapy or speech pathology services.

Two, of many services that could be covered under students’ individualized education plans. Senate Bill 1017, introduced by Sen. Dusty Deevers (R-Elgin) could threaten some of those services.



READ THE BILL >>> Click here to see SB1017 in its entirety

“Both my kids,” receive IEP services, Musae Thao said.

Thao has two young sons attending Union schools: Zachariah and Grayson.

“It’s helped both of them a lot,” Thao said, “It’s helped them to understand what people want, especially since one of them is non-verbal, and it’s also helped them to understand whenever they need something, they can communicate to us not just through words.”

Sen. Deevers wants to take a closer look at those services.

Senate Bill 1017 includes a laundry list of services provided by schools.



Health exams

Immunizations

Flu vaccines

Eye exams

Speech and language therapy

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Social work services

Psychological and counseling services

“These services are not the responsibility of the Oklahoma K-12 public schools and shall be the responsibility of the parents or guardians to provide for their children off campus and after school hours,” the bill says.

2 News contacted the senator’s office for an interview, leaving a phone number with an aide. The office never called back.

In a Facebook post, Sen. Deevers says “roughly 1-in-6” Oklahoma students are on an IEP.

“Are there really that many students in need of an IEP?” he asked.

He suspects not, which led him to propose a forensic audit of Oklahoma’s IEP-related programs. He also said he is working to clarify some language in the bill; adding he’s always open to suggestions from constituents.

“I’d say that I’m a little disappointed, and I wonder where this train of thought is coming from,” Thao said.

The bill will first go to the Appropriations and Health and Human Services committees. It would need passage there before consideration from the whole Senate.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

