OK Reps ask for investigation on Ryan Walters, Speaker McCall says no

OKLAHOMA CITY — Twenty-one Oklahoma State Representatives signed a letter requesting a formal investigation into State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Chairman of the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education Mark McBride wrote the letter, expressing concern for Walters' recent actions.

Here is the full letter:

Oklahoma House of Representatives

Speaker Charles McCall rejected the request and sent this statement to House members:

Members,



I have seen the letter signed by 17 republicans which is being circulated to request an investigation into the State Superintendent. Please know that I am not aware of nor have I received any communication from the Senate requesting that we take it up or agreeing to go along with any such action.



Additionally, many of the areas requested to be investigated as articulated by the letter are best addressed in the Committee hearings which are conducted by the Legislature presession when we ask the agency to account for the dollars appropriated and the agency’s plan going forward.



Regarding the possible criminal violation, the Legislature does not conduct criminal investigations. Criminal investigations are under the exclusive purview of the Executive Branch, more specifically the Attorney General. If there has been a violation of the Open Meetings Act then the Attorney General is charged to investigate. From the documentation attached to the request, it appears that the Attorney General is aware of the potential violation. Investigations by the Legislature are limited to the use of appropriated dollars and internal discipline, unless the AG finds a criminal violation did occur, and the State Superintendent is charged and convicted with a crime. In that case, the House would likely have something to consider.



I take elections very seriously, and anyone who was duly elected by the people of this state should not be removed from that office, given to them by the people, unless absolutely required by the constitution. Unless and until 51 or more Republicans sign the letter and request the investigative committee be formed, I will not consider the request.

Representative Mark McBride said he's disappointed in McCall's decision:

“I am disappointed in his decision but he is a close friend and will respect his decision. I am a state representative until I term out November 15th and feel like I am abiding by the will of the people in my district.”

Walters also responded:

I am confident in the work that the State Department of Education is doing on behalf of Oklahoma students and families. We are working to undo years of political activism and indoctrination in our public schools and it’s no surprise that those pleased with the status quo enforced by teacher union control of the classroom are threatened and upset by our reforms. Just as they have against President Trump, liberal Republicans have joined the far-left Democrats to try to thwart the will of Oklahoma voters. Their calls are baseless and have no merit. They reek of political desperation from those who are failing in their misguided attempts to stop the positive education reforms that parents and voters have demanded from their elected leaders.

House Democrats had this to say about the call for investigation:

I’m glad members of the Republican Supermajority are joining our calls for action against State Superintendent Ryan Walters,” Leader Munson said. “House Democrats have made five public attempts to investigate the State Superintendent. After a long history of allegations of misuse of federal tax dollars, inciting bomb threats and deadly violence in Oklahoma schools, and routinely ignoring the Oklahoma Constitution, it is time for Republicans to take action. Republicans hold the power in both legislative chambers and the Governor’s mansion—it is time for them to use their power to hold the State Superintendent accountable to the people of Oklahoma. We have all waited long enough.

