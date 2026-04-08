OHP trooper killed following crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has died following a crash in Oklahoma City.

According to a Facebook post from OHP, Trooper Vernon Brake was killed after a car lost control in the southbound lanes of I-35. The car crossed the median into the northbound lanes, striking Brake.

Brake was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car and a four-year-old passenger were also killed.

Brake graduated from the OHP Academy in 2006 and served for nearly 20 years. OHP's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

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