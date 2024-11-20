OHP stops man in stolen Tulsa police car in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped a man in a stolen Tulsa police car in Wagoner County on Nov. 20.

The Tulsa Police Department said the patrol car was stolen when police were responding to a dispute between two groups of people.

The officer on scene went to his car to get a first-aid kit when one of the men involved hopped in the car and took off.

Another officer on scene began chasing the man. The chase went all the way toward Coweta on the Muskogee Turnpike.

OHP joined the chase and spun the car out. TPD said the car sustained only minor damage like the side mirror being ripped off.

The man in the chase, Avery Powell, is being booked into the Wagoner County Jail.

Police said after asking the man why he did what he did, he responded with something like "I'm going where the Lord sends me."

TPD said these types of incidents are extremely rare and that it has been years since a Tulsa police car was stolen.

