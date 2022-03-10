Officers to be recognized for efforts in Tulsa International Airport shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers, airport officers, and dispatchers are being recognized for their quick response after last November's shooting at Tulsa International Airport.

On Nov. 30, TIA officers were notified of a possible domestic dispute situation and they responded immediately. Tulsa police were next to respond within minutes of each other.

The domestic dispute actually started in Houston with a woman's estranged husband. The suspect brought a gun to TIA to confront the woman.

A quick shootout happened as officers tried to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was shot and then taken into custody. One airport officer was injured but was able to recover.

Two shuttles were also hit by the gunfire but no one else was injured due to the shootout at the time.

On Thursday, all those who were involved are being recognized. Many people will speak at the morning ceremony, including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

TIA officials say they are thankful for all the officers involved for their swift response and bravery, along with being grateful for their strong partnership with TPD.

