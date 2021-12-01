Man in custody after shootout with police at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after a shootout with a Tulsa International Police officer late Tuesday night. It happened around 11 p.m. last night at the arrival section of the airport.

Tulsa police tell 2 News it started after they were notified by Houston authorities of a domestic situation between a Tulsa couple in Houston a few days ago. After the dispute in Houston, the husband flew back to Tulsa a few days before his wife. His wife arrived back in Tulsa around 11 p.m. and she was being picked up by her brother. When she arrived, her husband was also here waiting for her. Tulsa police say that’s when the husband opened fire on his wife and her brother.

The two drove off and that’s when airport police chased the suspect into the lower level of the parking garage leading to a shootout. During the shootout, an airport police officer was shot in the chest plate but did not receive any serious injuries.

Two other bystanders were hit by potentially shrapnel by stray bullets that hit their van but they are expected to be okay. The suspect was shot in the foot and was eventually taken into custody. At around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, TPD has located the suspect’s wife and her brother and have brought them in for questioning.

“At this point we have located everybody. It’s just a matter of interviewing everybody. We have several witnesses here when it took place. We have witness statements. We have detectives contacting them and we’ll just continue to investigate this situation,” captain Jerrod Hart with the Tulsa Police Dept. said.

As of 4 a.m. this morning the scene was cleared. We’ll bring you the latest as we learn more.

