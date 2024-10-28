One man dead after officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa.

It happened in a neighborhood near 31st and Mingo. Police said they got a call in the early afternoon about a man in a home with suicidal ideation. They said his son's school contacted them about the situation. Police didn't know if the son told his school about the situation or how they learned what was going on.

Police made contact with the man at the home. They said the man was distraught and fired shots at furniture.

Police said the man came out, got in his truck, and drove around the neighborhood trying to get police to follow him; when no one followed, he drove back and went back into the house.

He later came outside waving a rifle but went back inside. He came back outside again with a pistol and pointed that at officers. Police said that's when two officers fired shots at the man and hit him.

Police said officers on scene attempted CPR, but the man died from his injuries.

The officers who fired the shots are on administrative leave, which is protocol in these situations.

