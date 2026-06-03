ODOT discussing Highway 75 changes south of 151st St.

GLENPOOL, Okla. — As growth continues south of the metro along Highway 75, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation looks to be proactive.

"This section of Highway 75 is very fast-moving, a lot of traffic on it," ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.

The department introduced a proposal to completely change the highway from 151st to 211th. The plan would add frontage roads on both sides and utilize what are called "X ramps" to get cars on and off the highway.

"So, if you think of your typical diamond interchange, it kind of takes those on and off ramps and switches them to the other side of the cross street," Gerlach said.

Another big one would happen at 191st St. Either the highway would go over 191st, or 191st would go over the highway.

"That's the only intersection in that area right now where we would have the actual space to do that," Gerlach said. "There's other stuff built up around most of those other intersections."

One of those intersections at 171st is where Frankoma Pottery sits, putting Dennis Glascock's business right in the crosshairs of the proposal.

"Certainly, those things will be a detriment to my business," Glascock said.

Glascock attended ODOT's public meeting about the project and saw the unfortunate news himself.

"One of them was putting a road that literally goes through the middle of my building," Glascock said. "The other main option would put a road around my building."

Gerlach says business owners did bring up concerns at the meeting, but that they all understood the safety element.

"It's not a great way for traffic to enter the highway or cross the highway," Gerlach said. "So, using actual interchanges at the major section lines, it definitely is an improvement for safety."

Glascock says he agreed.

"It unfortunately makes sense. But could they do it in a way that would be less detrimental to my property, that'd be what I would desire," Glascock said.

ODOT accepts public comment on the topic until June 9. You can do so here.

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