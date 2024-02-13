NYU opening Tulsa campus

TULSA, Okla. — New York University set sights on Tulsa offering new programs and learning opportunities for students. The university plans to open a campus in the city starting in Spring 2025.

NYU plans to offer a study away, semester program, short-term program and research and creative work, for students to learn in Tulsa.

The programs will be available year-round and joins a list of large cities that also house NYU students. Some other cities include Paris, London, Los Angeles, Berlin, Shanghai to name a few.

It is the fourth U.S. location joining Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and NYU's main campus in New York.

NYU credits collaboration with the George Kaiser Family Foundation for this program.

NYU said Tulsa's history and expansive opportunities in a wide range of fields is why they chose this location.

Students will get the opportunity to intern at local businesses and companies learning about Tulsa and Oklahoma.

Learn more about the programs and offerings here.

