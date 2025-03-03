NOWATA, Okla. — City leaders in Nowata announced on Facebookthe proposed design of their new water tower. In the post, they asked residents to email feedback through March 3. Some community members told 2 News Oklahoma they would like a different design.

The proposed design would include the tongue-in-cheek statement, "Seriously though, there's water in here."

2 News ran into Kierra Lovell, who has lived in Nowata for over a year.

“It definitely would give some character into this town," said Lovell.

Nowata residents want a different design for new water tower

Lovell said she feels the town could use a boost in charm. The city is trying to bring it with the humerous design for the water tower near East Fairview Ave and South Bender St. However, Lovell said she would like to see a different design.

“I figured something historical from the land, putting it on there for the history that’s happened here, said Lovell.

KJRH

Jessica Hash said she, too, would like something different.

“I would like to see an eagle on it and have it say above the eagle Nowata Ironmen," said Hash.

The Ironmen is a reference to Nowata’s high school mascot. The Facebook post states this is a push to unify the community and bring about positive changes.

KJRH

2 News attempted to contact city hall twice, asking if people's suggestions could be part of those positive changes. However, as of March 2, there has been no response. Lovell said she appreciates city leaders’ humor and their listening to the community.

“I think it’s great. It shows that the city is listening to us," said Lovell.

Clickhereto learn more about the proposed design for the new Nowata water tower.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

