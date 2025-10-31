NORTH TULSA DREAMS: Nichols, Tulsa leaders host final Community Conversation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s mayor, Monroe Nichols, hosted the final community conversation of the latest series.

The latest, focusing on Neighborhood Conditions and Vitality, took place in North Tulsa.

Parts of North Tulsa paint two different pictures. In some development. New restaurants, stores, and smooth roads. In others, a more stark picture. Rundown homes, unkempt natural areas, and relics of the past, like payphones.

Meanwhile, Tulsans packed a room in the Dream Center to talk about just that: dreams.

Tracie Chandler was among those in attendance.

“By the way, Tracie means Warrior, and I am a warrior for my community,” Chandler said.

Chandler is ready for improvements. Her number one concern was shared by many at the meeting.

“I used to walk a lot in my community, but I’m kind of scared, because of the stray dogs. And that really needs to be addressed,” Chandler said.

Among the other concerns were streetlights, affordable housing, dilapidated structures and code enforcement.

Those concerns cost money to fix, and the city only has so much. The answer, to almost every question of the night, boiled down to the mighty dollar.

“We can’t make every investment that we want to, but if we’re working on these things together, we can make a lot of progress,” Mayor Monroe Nichols said. Because folks have needs, they have interests, they are willing to invest, what they don’t wanna hear is, we just can’t do it.”

Nichols hinted at the possibility of a ballot measure to increase funding for the city.

“I think there might be. I mean ultimately at the end of the day though, citizens are the only folks who can raise revenue in this community. We can propose things, the council can choose to put it on the ballot, but ultimately it’s gonna be up to citizens,” Nichols said.

