Non-profit working to change language around drug-related deaths

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa non-profit is working to change the language used in drug-related deaths.

"Family Supporting Families" held its eighth annual rally to spread awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl on August 28. The event was held outside Tulsa City Hall.

Families who lost loved ones to Fentanyl gathered at the event.

Previous Coverage >>> 'One of the best humans I know:' Reflecting on the fentanyl epidemic in Green Country

Organizers told 2 News they're working to change the language used in describing Fentanyl-related deaths. They are encouraging the word "poisoning" to be used instead of "overdose" since many victims were unaware they were taking Fentanyl.

Family Supporting Families Vice-President Rebekah Brown said tiny amounts of the unregulated drug can be deadly.

"Very little amount can take a life. Literally, the equivalent to 2 grains of salt is enough Fentanyl to take somebody's life."

Additional Coverage >>> Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Day: Tulsa mom warns of dangers amid nationwide crisis

Free Narcan and training on its use were provided at the event. Narcan, the brand name for Naloxone, is used to save people who are in the midst of opium-related drug overdoses. Recovery resources were also available for families or individuals.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

