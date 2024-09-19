NOISY NEIGHBORS: Factory noise in Okmulgee causing headache for those nearby

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Christopher Azbell, who lives in Okmulgee, said he's been affected by the loud noise of Kelco'sfactory compressors since last November.

"It's impacting my sleep and impact my quality of life here in Okmulgee. Did you hear that chicken over there? That's what you should be hearing," said Azbell

Azbell said it sounded like a jet flying over his home constantly. The company Kelco has been in Okmulgee for more than 50 years. They make gels and gums for food, drinks, and medicine.

Azbell says he's done everything he can to get the noise to stop.

"I contacted OSHAand the EPA and filed an environmental justice complaint," he said. "I also contacted the national clearing house for noise pollution."

Azbell said the last time he heard from Kelco was Aug. 1. They told him they were a few weeks from a solution, but the noise continued.

After listening to Azbell's concerns, 2 News contacted Kelco to try and get some answers. 2 News emailed them asking if they've received complaints before and if anything is being done to address them.

"We take their concerns very seriously. We've put several steps in place to reduce the sound levels, and we will continue to work on engineering solutions," said Dexter Day, the plant manager at Kelco.

2 News spoke to Okmulgee Mayor Mickey Baldwin to learn more about the engineering solutions. He said that Kelco and the city recently discussed it.

"They are going to build their second framework that will hold the new acoustical blanket," said Baldwin.

Baldwin said this blanket structure will cover the compressors while still providing ventilation. Azbell hopes this can fix the community's needs.

"We're proud to have them in our community when they're doing things the right way, but when they're not, they just gotta do things the right way," said Azbell.

Baldwin said Kelco expects the plan to quiet the compressors to be finished by the end of October.

