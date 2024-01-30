New task force established to combat child trafficking, exploitation

TULSA, Okla. — The National Human Trafficking Hotline calls trafficking “a modern form of slavery.” Since 2007, the organization has identified nearly 900 Oklahoma cases, involving nearly 2,100 victims.

In response to the problem, US Attorney Clinton Johnson and Homeland Security are spearheading the Tornado Alley Child Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force (TACETT).

Karen Smith, director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Human Trafficking, says the creation of this task force is overdue.

"We have not had consistent relationships with FBI or Homeland Security so we are really excited to pull them in and have them be a part, having us all work together to combat the issue."

Relationships are strong, Smith said, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Tulsa Police. Both agencies are involved in TACETT.

“Federal prosecutors and law enforcement will do everything within our power to protect victims of child exploitation and human trafficking,” US Attorney Clinton Johnson said.

Lester Hayes, Special Agent at the Homeland Security Dallas office says, “protecting our most marginalized and vulnerable is a major priority for HSI. The creation of this task force will enhance our law enforcement capabilities immensely.”

"I’ve been working with kids who have trauma, for all of my career," Smith said, "Every story is so unique."

Trafficked and exploited children are subjected to slave work or hard labor. In many cases, Smith says, the children are groomed to believe they’re in a positive relationship. After the grooming period, they are manipulated into servitude. Smith says trafficking is not new, just more visible.

The problem is "much bigger" than people think, she said.

Smith compliments law enforcement’s current work but says, they are behind the eight ball in staffing. TACETT leaders hope the task force will fill some of the staffing gaps.

