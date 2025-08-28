NEW RULES: Tulsa city council passes regulations for sidewalks, medians

TULSA, Okla. — Starting in a month, Tulsans will need to be more aware when walking on sidewalks, or standing on medians.

An ordinance, passed by the city council during its Aug. 27 meeting, says if people want to stop on the sidewalk, they’ll have to do so at least 18 inches away from the edge of the curb.

As for the medians: if people want stand on a median at all they must leave 18 inches on either side of the road. Otherwise, they could pay a hefty fine.

Tulsans against the new rules say it disproportionately impacts homeless people; especially those panhandling.

“This ordinance is not going to be helpful to those that are just trying to survive,” one speaker said to the council.

Councilor Phil Lakin created the ordinance. 2 News asked him directly about the concerns of opponents.

“This is not an ordinance about any particular group of people. This is an ordinance about any and all kinds of people who might be on our median or on our sidewalks,” Lakin said.

Tulsans for the ordinance say the ordinance protects everyone, especially children.

“I ask you to vote yes, not because it’s politically convenient, but because it’s morally responsible,” another speaker said, “Because the next life lost on one of our medians will not be an accident, it could have been something that could have been prevented tonight.”

The debate continued for more than an hour, but was briefly interrupted by two booms that shook the city council chambers.

WATCH: A mysterious boom interrupted the meeting

WATCH: Mysterious boom interrupts Aug. 27 city council meeting

Councilors paused the meeting as attendees and law enforcement rushed outside to find the source of the boom.

They found no wreck, no fire, or any kind of emergency. The shake had all the feelings of an earthquake, but as of 9 p.m. Aug. 27, no earthquake had been reported in Tulsa. Nor could any weather at the time have caused the shock.

2 News is awaiting a response from city officials as to the official cause of the shake.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

