New program at Little Light House devoted to children with autism

TULSA, Okla. — About one in 51 Oklahoma children have been diagnosed with autism.

Kaleigh Fix says she didn’t focus on comparing her son, Christian, to others his age but just knew.

“We weren’t hitting the milestones like a neurotypical child would,” she explained. “In a classroom environment, he would exile himself, go in a corner and not want to be a part of group activities.”

Like hundreds of other families, she got on the wait list for the acclaimed, Tulsa-based Little Light House. It is a tuition-free developmental center for children with special needs from birth to six years old.

Hannah Jimenez, Education Director for the Little Light House, said 40% of children on the wait list were diagnosed with autism. It is a struggle for the center when, often times, children do not get a diagnosis until they are toddler-aged.

“They are two, three sometimes older when they get off the wait list, so we would maybe get to see them a year before they age out [of the center],” said Jimenez.

LHH launched a pilot program classroom devoted to students with autism to allow for earlier intervention.

“And to be able to go on to their next school and really thrive,” said Jimenez.

The small class size of six allows for a plan for each child.

“Not only a customized plan, but a plan specific for him, it has been wonderful,” said Fix.

Fix said it has been a Godsend to her four-year-old son. For the first time, he is eager to get to class every day.

The program is expected to run until 2030. The LHH said it will re-evaluate at that time on whether to make the program permanent.

