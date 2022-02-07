New Oklahoma school transfer law prompts concerns schools could 'cherry-pick' athletes

OWASSO, Okla. — A new Oklahoma law effective Jan. 1 allows students to transfer to any district in the state regardless of where they live.

However, it only applies if there is room in the district where they wish to enroll. The law is raising concerns among some parents that districts will make room for top athletes over other students.

High school coaches like Owasso’s head football coach, Bill Blankenship looks for players with skills like speed, strength and agility. Having top athletes with those abilities helped the teams he coached for Owasso and Union rack up Class 6A state football championships.

Blankenship said he understands concerns some might have with the new law.

“There is a group that believes we ought to have choice and move back and forth," Blankenship said. "But how do you protect the schools who are more challenged and don't have the resources, and I see both sides of that and I think it's a tough situation."

While the new law does make it easier for students to transfer between districts, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association which oversees athletic competition told 2 News Oklahoma it doesn’t replace the old law that requires sit-out time for varsity participation. In general, if a student is looking to transfer for athletic reasons, they have to sit out a year before they are eligible to play for the new school district.

As far as recruiting athletes to switch districts, Blankenship says that’s already strictly forbidden. “There is always alleged recruiting that goes on at the high school level,” he said. ”I'm not going to say that it doesn't, but I will tell you that it doesn't happen as much as people think it does."

2 News Oklahoma asked the OSSAA if there might be plans to change the sit-out rule. The OSSAA said no.

If a coach or school is caught illegally recruiting an athlete, the coach could face suspension, and the school could be prohibited from participating in the play-offs. The school and coach could also face sanctions for abusing the system.

WATCH the FULL story on 2 News Oklahoma after the Olympics on Tuesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --