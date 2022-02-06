Watch
Broken Arrow Police investigating road rage incident

Police lights
Posted at 2:56 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 15:56:28-05

TULSA, Okla — Broken Arrow Police Officers responded to the area of State Highway 51 and South 145th East Avenue for reports of a road rage incident.

When officers arrived they found the two motorists involved getting into a confrontation.

During the confrontation, the suspect brandished a firearm and used his vehicle to run over the other motorist.

The suspect was later arrested by BAPD Officers.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

