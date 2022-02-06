Broken Arrow Police investigating road rage incident

TULSA, Okla — Broken Arrow Police Officers responded to the area of State Highway 51 and South 145th East Avenue for reports of a road rage incident.
When officers arrived they found the two motorists involved getting into a confrontation.
During the confrontation, the suspect brandished a firearm and used his vehicle to run over the other motorist.
The suspect was later arrested by BAPD Officers.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter