Tulsa police identify man killed in early morning shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have identified a man who was killed after an early morning shooting on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. about a shooting near East 12th Street and South Erie Avenue. Once they arrived, they found a 21-year-old Christian Holdman dead with gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, police discovered he was killed after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Holdman attempted to confront the woman's current boyfriend when the other man shot him, ultimately killing Holdman.

Authorities also discovered the woman had filed a protective order against Holdman on Feb. 1.

TPD brought in the woman's current boyfriend for questioning related to the shooting but has since been released.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

