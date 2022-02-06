Voting for several Green Country school propositions on Tuesday

Voters in several Green Country school districts will have the chance on February 8th to cast their vote on different school propositions.

Jenks Public Schools will have two propositions on Tuesday's ballot, the two bonds total to fourteen million dollars.

Proposition one will go towards district wide improvements including technology, safety & security, and facilities repairs among other purposes.

Proposition two will allow Jenks Public Schools to retire old school buses in their fleet to bring in new ones.

Public Information Officer for Jenks Public Schools, Rob Loeber, told 2 News, “every single student at every single grade level is impacted by this bond. So we’re talking about resources for classrooms in terms of furniture, desks, chairs, chrome books, that our kids have that we can purchase with bond money, the textbooks that they open and learn from. We’re talking about art supplies. Even thing behind the scenes.”

He said there isn't one specific big ticket item for proposition one, just an all-around improvement fund.

Loeber added that the taxes voters are paying now on school bonds will remain the same.

When the current bond expires, the ones being voted on for February 8th will take affect.

Check with your local election board for sample ballots and explanations of the items for each county.

