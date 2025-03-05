New legislation increases tension between Walters, Stitt, Drummond

OKLAHOMA CITY — In an attempt to further tighten the reins on State Superintendent Ryan Walters, lawmakers filed new legislation regarding board proceedings amid Walters's controversial politically-driven tenure.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, citing support from Governor Kevin Stitt, filed an amendment to House Bill 1491 that would allow members of the State Board of Education to place items on the board meeting agenda.

“For most entities, whether it’s city council, county commission or a local school board, in my experience, anytime a board member wants an item placed on an agenda, it seems to get placed on the agenda,” said Rep. Hilbert.

What prompted the Legislation?

On Jan. 28, the board of education, who consistently aligns with any of Walters’ proposals, voted to require parents to report their citizenship when enrolling their children.

Stitt, who helped Walters gain political stature, rejected that proposal, calling it “needless political drama.”

He didn’t stop there. In February, Stitt replaced three of the board members, citing a need for renewed focus and fresh eyes.

New OSBE members question Supt. Ryan Walters' control over board

During that first meeting with the new board members, those “fresh eyes” zeroed in on Walters. Specifically, the conversation centered around his primary control of the board meeting agenda.

“If there is only one person who sets the agenda, how does the board get something on the agenda that we want to talk about?” asked OSBE board member Michael Tinney.

Still focusing on immigration matters, it was during that meeting that Walters notified the board he asked for an opinion from Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Drummond responded, telling Walters he needed to focus on his job at hand, not immigration.

On March 5, multiple press releases and/or statements were sent out by Walters, Stitt and Drummond’s offices.

During a weekly press conference, Stitt applauded the legislation for his new board members to add agenda items. He also posted about it on his Facebook page.

“If nine people want something and one person is keeping that from even being talked about, I think that’s a problem and not really a board,” said Stitt.

Drummond sent a press release about the legislation, calling out both Stitt and Walters. “First, Gov. Stitt gave us Ryan Walters, and now he wants to give us new appointees he says will be better. We can only hope,” Drummond wrote, in part, in a statement.

"I applaud our legislative leaders for doing what they can to clean up the mess that Gov. Stitt and Supt. Walters have made of our public education system.”

It's like a duel of the press releases this morning - from Stitt about Walters, Drummond about Stitt and Walters and Walters about Drummond. Wow! — Erin Christy (@Erin_Christy) March 5, 2025

Later, Walters’ office sends a press release about Drummond, demanding, for a second time, a legal opinion on immigration issues.

“Governor Stitt and Attorney General Drummond want to continue to play politics with President Trump’s mandates,” Walters said. “I’ll let them argue over this like kids in a schoolyard kickball game. I’m going to focus on fighting for the best interests of Oklahoma’s parents and students.”

It is important to note all three are Republicans, but Stitt and Drummond have often been political rivals. Drummond is running for governor in 2026, and there has been widespread speculation that Walters will also announce a run for governor.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

