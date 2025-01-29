NEW RULES: After board approval, new OSDE rules head to legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — When Oklahoma lawmakers convene for the 2025 session, they will consider a number of rule changes passed by the Oklahoma State Board of Education. The board discussed and approved the rules at its Jan. 28 meeting.

Among the rules, one that requires teachers to take the U.S. naturalization test as a part of their certification process.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters said its, "To ensure that they understand the basics of America, American history, American government and civics.

Some commenters on OSDE's Facebook page where the board meeting was live streamed questioned the need. "No teacher, nurse, police officer, etc. who is a U.S. citizen should not have to take a naturalization test to get licensed," said one poster.

In the interest of safety, another rule requires schools to report when an employee resigns or is not rehired due to concerns of abuse or neglect. A rule applauded by an Oklahoma City mother who told the board her child had been neglected and abused in her elementary school in 2021.

"I'm asking for mandatory and immediate reporting," she said, "and stronger annual training."

To enhance a scene of patriotism, a third rule calls on schools to establish clear policies on prominently displaying the American flag and reaffirm the importance of the pledge of allegiance.

Walter said, "We want our kids to be proud of that American flag that so man have fought and died for."

The State Board of Education needed to pass its rules changes prior to the start of the legislative session. It will now be up to the legislature to accept, reject or make changes to the rules. When they are done, they will send the ones they pass to the Governor who can also accept, reject or make changes before the rules will be implemented in schools.

