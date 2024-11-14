New healthcare clinic to address physical, mental health in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new healthcare facility that addresses physical and mental health is coming to north Tulsa.

Brandon Helms said he's been struggling with epilepsy for the past six years. Helms said he goes to doctors relatively close, but closer would be nice with his condition.

"It did affect my life when it first started, but then I started taking medication, and it kind of helped. There are warning signs to it," said Helms.



Helms won't have to travel very far at all anymore. Family and Children's Services and Morton Comprehensive Health Services will open a clinic at MLK and Apache early next year.

Staff said it's the perfect location because it's in a high-traffic area near public transportation. Adam Andreassen, the CEO of Family and Children’s Services, said the facility could help people like Helms.

"If you have epilepsy, of course, come in, let's talk, and in the course of talking, we'll take a medical history, and we'll understand those things," said Andreassen.

Andreassen said they expect to serve about 400 clients in the first year. Helms said he hopes to be one of them.

"I think that would be a wonderful idea cause some people got to go to different places for different things," said Helms.

