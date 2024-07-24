GRAND Mental Health working to fill critical need in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The community of north Tulsa joined Grand Mental Health in a discussion about the lack of mental health access.

Strategic partnership liaison Kevin Matthews said this happens disproportionately in more diverse communities.

“People are told in the Black community, what happens in this house stays in this house,” Matthews said.

Community members agreed that there is still a stigma towards reaching out for help when it comes to mental health issues, which can lead to a vicious cycle.

Matthews also said that due to a lack of programs providing residents with help, a lot of mental health problems are never taken care of.

"There's trauma and abuse that happens that goes untreated, un-talked about, and that causes generational trauma," he said.

Matthews said not going in for treatment can lead to things like substance abuse.

"While we have mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities available in north Tulsa, 60% of the people that need it still don't have it."

CEO and Founder of Betty Jackson Counseling Services, Latia Parker, said that there are a lot of contributing factors to mental health.

“Resources are needed in the north Tulsa community because I feel like a lot of time, we’re just left out of the loop,” said Parker.

She said that mental health can affect many things.

"Being able to address those emotions and move forward, it would help with our decision-making," she said.

Mental health is also important for physical health, which is also something north Tulsa can work on improving, she said.

"Our mental health is not being addressed, the needs for food, just anything like that is not available in the north Tulsa area," Parker said.

She said that if these needs were addressed, community members would have an overall better quality of life.

Grand Mental Health will be establishing a mental health facility in north Tulsa in the upcoming months to try and combat the lack of access to resources.

