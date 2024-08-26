Watch Now
New Cry Baby Hill statue drawing mixed reactions

Cry Baby Hill Statue
Ken Kelleher Sculpture
Cry Baby Hill Statue
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — The newest statue to adorn Route 66 was announced and is receiving mixed feedback.

Earlier in August, 2 News reported when the city announced the iconic Cry Baby Hill would get a 21-foot-tall statue to memorialize one of Tulsa's colorful traditions during Tulsa Tough.

The City of Tulsa selected globally known artist Ken Kelleher for the project. His conceptual art features a large baby statue crying called — Cry Baby Cry.

The city said that this is the concept for the piece but hundreds of comments on social media show that not everyone likes it.

Some aren't happy with the city for not selecting a local artist. Another concern is also the lack of community input on the design.

Lauren Lunsford owns Rainbowland Arts Studio and has been outspoken about the cities decision.

"I just feel like if you are going to do a project like this, you need to have the community involved, and I just feel like we were shut down in so many areas," she said. "It's disheartening, disenfranchising people, and for me personally, it's like here we go again."

She did clarify that she's not faulting Kelleher for getting the bid but wished the city placed more value on local artists.

We reached out to the city are waiting to hear back. Check back later tonight for more updates.

