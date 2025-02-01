New addiction treatment center in Tulsa fills unique void

TULSA, Okla. — “Great Plains came about through necessity,” Michael Reed said.

Reed is the addiction treatment center’s business development coordinator. The facility is one of only a few in Oklahoma that exclusively takes private insurance and cash payments.

Oklahoma’s numbers for substance abuse paint a bleak picture.

Between 750,000 and 900,000 Oklahomans suffer from susbstance abuse disorders; according to the state’s own estimates from 2020.

Those stats included Reed.

“I’ve been in and out of the system of substance abuse disorders 15 to 16 times,” Reed said.

Reed said he was clean for five years, then relapsed. He got back on track and has been clean and sober for almsot three years since.

“It’s not about the alcohol or the drugs, it’s about one’s inability to deal with everything outside of here,” Reed said.

Staff at Great Plains recovery work with clients on both issues: substance abuse and their mental health.

It all starts in the detox wing, where clients are medically treated, but housed in rooms more akin to an

apartment than a hospital.

After detox, they’re moved to a different wing, where they receive more holistic help. All while adhering to a strict schedule.

“Idle time is the devil’s playground.” Reed said.

All the clients share an eating area, living spaces and a courtyard. Great Plains is currently treating 50 people.

“They walk through those doors broken, and hopeless,” Reed said, “We want them to walk out with a plan of action for long term recovery which means after care services that we connect them with.”

Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation for rates of any mental health disorder. The state estimates just a fraction of people sought help.

“I think the average person might not have the idea of the magnitude,” Reed said, “It’s huge.”

