TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Feb. 11 he has replaced three members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education, pending confirmation from the State Senate.

While multiple Republican lawmakers told 2 News the news was still fresh and did not want to publicly comment on the governor's announcement, Tulsa Democrat Rep. John Waldron said the writing was on the chalkboard.

'Needless political drama': Stitt replaces three on state board of education

"There had been rumors," Rep. Waldron told 2 News via Zoom. "In fact, I think Attorney General (Gentner) Drummond had mentioned it in Cal Hobson's politics class last week that something was afoot, and it certainly fits a pattern of facts of his growing frustration with -I think the governor put it – drama coming from the State Department of Education."

So who's out? Childcare administrator Katie Quebedeaux, Tulsa oil & gas businessman Donald Burdick, and accountant Kendra Wesson.

All three sided with State Superintendent Ryan Walters in virtually every board meeting vote.



Replacing them are Kingfisher County Emergency Management Director Ryan Deatherage, Norman-based oil & gas attorney Michael Tinney, and Tulsa-based Chris VanDenhende, who was recently on Regional University System's board of regents.



Previous coverage >>> PARENT PROTESTS: Ryan Walters visit to Tulsa school met with jeers

"It's a good start. Any change is potentially a good thing," Rep. Waldron added.

While Waldron, a Tulsa social studies teacher-turned legislator, is taking a cautious optimism approach, Walters does not believe the changes are a good thing.

Walters slammed the governor firing the board members for "political purposes", while also pitting him against Pres. Trump.

Twitter/X

"I think that privately, a lot of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have recognized that the superintendent is very unhelpful when it comes to public education, and they'd like to see change," Rep. Waldron said.

A fourth nomination to fulfill an empty position on the state board is expected before appointments are voted on by the state senate by the end of the legislative session.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

