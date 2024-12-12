NATURE FOR ALL: Chandler Park trail set for paving project

TULSA, Okla. — Soon, Chandler Park will be more accessible for all Tulsans.

Tulsa County leaders broke ground on a project to pave the trail leading to the “Lost City.”

“The nature, the wildlife, right in the middle of town” are some of the qualities Neal Mitchell appreciates about Chandler Park.

He works for the park’s maintenance department, keeping nature available for all visitors.

“To truly be for all, we’ve gotta change some practice and change some areas that we’ve been doing,” Matt Hancock, Tulsa County’s Parks and Rec. director said.

He led the Dec. 11 groundbreaking ceremony, paving the way for pavement.

“We have an opportunity and an obligation to serve folks in how we can operate, within parks and recreation and leisure,” Hancock said, “Especially here out at Chandler. To step outside and get some time out in the sun, and get some time in nature.”

Leaders are eager for work to begin – making these renderings a reality.

Lyle Building Group

Mitchell hopes folks will “come out here and enjoy the outdoors.”

It’s a bit tough for Mitchell to get around, but as he explores Chandler Park everyday, it brings him joy.

“Because it reminds me how blessed I am. I used to not be able to walk, so it is constantly reminding me how blessed I am,” Mitchell said.

