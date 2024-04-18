National Telecommunicators Week: Keeping people safe behind the scenes

TULSA, Okla. — National Telecommunicators Week is a time to honor 9-1-1 dispatchers and the work they do to keep people safe behind the scenes.

9-1-1 operators at theSkiatook Police Department respond to calls about self-harm or domestic violence. Their roles of answering calls from the community make all the difference for countless people.

Tiarr Wakefield is a dispatcher for the Skiatook Police Department.

"We stay on the phone and keep talking to them try and keep their mind off it keep them as calm as possible, so they have somebody even if it's just a voice to talk to," said Wakefield.

She told 2 News dispatchers have to handle multiple emotional conversations at once.

"There's people who call who don't want to be here anymore," said Wakefield.

Soon, they'll have anew and better facility in which to work. It's all thanks to a 1% sales tax that will generate over a million dollars to help fund a new building.

It will have updated technology to help them operate more efficiently. The building will also be storm-proof to protect the operators during weather emergencies.

James Annas, the Skiatook Fire Chief, is looking forward to that new building.

The Skiatook Police Department told 2 News that the new building is set to be the biggest project in the city's history.

"It's going to fundamentally change the way Skiatook is going to respond to accidents and injuries, crimes and fires, medical emergencies,” said Annas.

Wakefield told 2 News that despite dealing with violence and tragedy in her work daily, there are plenty of shining moments.

"You feel like you're doing something, you're helping something, and when you do get the end of the story, and it's a good one, it makes you feel good," said Wakefield.

The new establishment of the Skiatook Police Department will not be ready for at least a few more years.

