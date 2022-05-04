Mythic Press launches t-shirt fundraiser for broken Tulsa statue

TULSA, Okla. — Mythic Press launched a fundraiser Wednesday in response to the theft and damage done to a statue at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum.

The Historical Society found its stolen Marjorie Tallchief statue cut to pieces on Tuesday at a recycling facility in Catoosa.

The new t-shirt features the iconic Native American ballerina, the subject of the statue.

T-shirts can be ordered online and all proceeds will go to the Historical Society.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --